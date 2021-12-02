From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the opening of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The NCAA, in a letter addressed to the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, said that the approval was done following the security clearance it obtained from the relevant security agencies.

Director General of the organization, Captain Musa Nuhu, in the letter dated December 1, 2021 sighted by Daily Sun, told the governor that flight operations could commence in the airport from December 2.

Nuhu said that a negative security clearance was the reason the authority had declined approval for the opening of the airport on the 30th of October 2021 when the state government had scheduled the commissioning.

He said that in the interim, Category B aircrafts were permitted to land and take off from the airport from sunrise to sunset everyday. He said that whenever outstanding requirements are met, all restrictions would be removed.

The state Commissioner for Works, Marcel Ifejiofor, while reacting to the development, lauded Governor Obiano whom he said never relented, even while on vacation to ensure that the airport becomes operational ahead of the Christmas 2021 mass return of Ndi Anambra living in the diaspora, and other visitors.

With this NCAA clearance, airlines already approved by the relevant authorities to operate in the airport such as Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria and others are expected to start scheduling flights into and out of the airport immediately.

