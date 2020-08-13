Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has approved the re-opening of Asaba airport i. Delta State

In letter dated August 13 and addressed to the Delta State government, the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, said that the decision to re-open the airport comes after satisfactorily fulfilling most of the requirements of the All Operators Letter of 18th May 2020 with ref: NCAA/DG/GC/8/16/303 and Advisory Circulars NCAA-AC-ADR-007 and NCAA-AC-AMS-002 as amended on Post Covid-19 Restart Guidelines and Health Protocols.

“Following the Federal Government’s shutdown of the nation’s airports and airspace to all flights with the exception of essential and emergency flights due the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued several All Operators Letter (AOL) and Advisory Circulars providing guidelines, protocols and requirements for all sectors of the aviation industry.

” An All Operators Letter of 18th May 2020 with ref: NCAA/DG/GC/8/16/302 and Advisory Circulars NCAA4C-ARD 007-1 and NCAA-AC-AMS-002 as amended were issued giving comprehensive guidelines and details of the requirements covering all functions and areas for compliance by all aerodrome operators for authorization by NCAA for the resumption of airport operations.

“Therefore, having satisfactorily fulfilled most of the requirements of the All Operators Letter of 18th May 2020 with ref: NCAA/DG/GC/8/16/303 and Advisory Circulars NCAA-AC-ADR-007 and NCAA-AC-AMS-002 as amended on Post Covid-19 Restart Guidelines and Health Protocols, Delta State Government is hereby authorized to resume normal operation at Asaba Airport.

” Kindly note all standards and protocols applied to the above airports shall be implemented in other airports operated by FAAN for authorization by NCAA for the resumption of operations.

Kindly note the authorization to resume airport operations shall comply with All Operators Letter (AOL) with ref: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/151 of 1 August 2020,” the letter stated.