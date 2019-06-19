The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it will commence demolition of 8,805 telecommunication masts belonging to telecommunication firms, banks and other financial institutions.

NCAA spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

He said the demolition would also affect other financial institutions who have discountenanced its regulatory requirements on the clearance to erect any high structure within the navigable airspace in Nigeria.

He said NCAA is left with no choice as the 30-day ultimatum given to the telecommunication service providers has expired.

He said prior to the expiration of the ultimatum, letters of reminder were written to all affected organisations to obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) for their masts.