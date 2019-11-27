The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed pilots, airline operators and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to be wary of the forthcoming harmattan haze and adopt safety approaches to contain it.

The NCAA General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Sam Adurogboye, made the call in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

The NCAA spokesman said that it had become necessary to ensure safe flight operations in Nigeria’s airspace.

He said NCAA had issued a circular to all stakeholders and would expect strict compliance as violation would be seriously sanctioned.

Adurogboye said this in a circular: “NCAA-AEROMET-28 dated November 12, 2019 was intended to alert pilots to the hazards associated with dust haze.

He noted that the harmattan was a dry and dusty wind that blows south from the Sahara desert across Nigeria.

According to him, this situation is expected to persist till March, 2020.

The NCAA spokesman said that the prediction was issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency in its Seasonal Rainfall Prediction Bulletin of 2019, adding that the cessation of the rainy season was predicted from mid-October (in the Northern part) to early December 2019 (in the Southern part).