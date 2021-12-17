By Chinelo Obogo

It is certainly a season of recognition and honour for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority [NCAA] and its Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, was again honoured with multiple awards by Air Transport Quarterly magazine at its second edition “Industry Award 2021’’ held recently in Lagos.

Capt. Nuhu bagged the, ‘”Best Chief Executive Officer in Crisis Management post Covid-29″ for his leadership role in actualising a hitch free flight restart while NCAA as an organisation was honoured with the “Safety Sustainability Award’’ for being able to ensure compliance to safety standards and regulations thereby engendering safer skies for seven years running.

Recently, leadership magazine presented Capt. Nuhu with the African Leadership Magazine Award of Excellence for meritorious, growth and the development of the sector. Within the same period, the Nigerian Engineering Youth for good governance also presented him with Merit Award for Quality Service.

It is on record that NCAA, under the leadership of Capt Nuhu was the first Civil Aviation Authority [CAA] to fashion out about 27 Safety and Health Protocols guidance materials for flight operations during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among these are the Revised Provisional Quarantine Protocol for Travelers Arriving or Departing Nigeria, Industry Communication Safety Oversight Inspections and Audits, Revised International Travel Protocol into Nigeria among others.

In the wake of the outbreak, Capt Nuhu had swung into action by organising series of virtual meetings on a regular basis to chart the way forward and thereby provided the necessary direction and leadership for the industry.

These efforts, combined with the new grounds being opened up by Capt Nuhu, have earned him global commendation from the African Civil Aviation Commission [AFCAC] and from other global civil aviation bodies.

The heads of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency [NAMA], Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, Accident Investigation Bureau, Akin Olateru, theNigerian Meteorology Agency (NIMET) Prof. Mansur Matazu were among other industry top brass and stakeholders who were recognised by Air Transport Quarterly magazine at this year edition.