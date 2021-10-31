By Cosmas Omegoh

The Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, has signed up as one of the top industry influencers expected to grace the second edition of National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) Eminent Persons Award in Abuja.

Also included on the top list are two prominent NANTA front-liners: Adefope and Mrs Modupe Lawale.

While Adefope, who once held sway as president of NANTA, is a great industry influencer, Lawale brought fresh air to the public and government relationships.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .