By Cosmas Omegoh

The Director-General, of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, has signed up as one of the top industry influencers expected to grace the second edition of National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) Eminent Persons Award in Abuja.

Top on the list also are two prominent NANTA front-liners who will be inducted into the NANTA Fellowship group, a new badge of honour to select NANTA members who have stayed strong in the travel trade as role models and had launched out to other critical areas of the sector beyond the travel trade.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Adefope who once held sway as president of NANTA, is a great industry influencer, while Mrs Modupe Lawale brought fresh air to the public and government relationships which opened doors and bridged reservations about the mission and vision of the association at its formative years.

Captain Musa Nuhu, is NANTA awardee for making NCAA the most supportive government agency under his watch. The award ceremony comes up in Abuja on November 12 at the International Conference Centre.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .