By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Tropical Arctic Logistics (TAL) has said that the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, was misinformed by the staff of the agency after he recently said that the operator is yet to meet the requirements for renewal of its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) as it currently does not have three out of four key nominated post holders.

Chief Operating Officer of TAL Femi Adeniji granted an interview to the Daily Sun last week and accused the regulatory agency of refusing to renew its AOC for 18 months, but Capt Musa Nuhu said that, in addition to insufficient post holders, the operator is yet to comply with COVID-19 Industry Restart Program like all other industry players did before receiving approval to resume operations and that its AOC will be renewed when the requirements have been satisfactorily met.

Responding to the NCAA’s statement, Adeniji said the DG was misinformed that it did not have three out of the five post holders and that the circumstances were twisted to mislead him but that TAL has a different version of what transpired with documentary evidence.

Adeniji said one of the post holders that TAL presented to NCAA who had a rich military experience was rejected by the agency quoting Nig CAR 9.2.2.2 and that they were told that the officer’s military experience does not count.

On the COVID restart program, he said TAL was the first to provide the Standard of Operation on COVID, training of its staff using the expertise of a COVID institution and its USA Operation OSHA approved procedures, while on the issue of the Tank Foam, he said TAL followed the Leonardo recommendation but that it is possible NCAA is not familiar with it, hence it was denied approval.

‘I have the utmost respect for the position of the DG, particularly the personality of Capt. Musa Nuhu, who came from the ICAO council as Nigeria’s representative to take over the job. He has so far also displayed great efforts in trying to see that the agency makes progress. However, with the experience he possesses and the position he holds, when an operator makes such allegations, one expects an investigation should first ensue; an invitation should have been sent to ascertain the veracity of the claim first, perhaps there are merits. Then, after that, he could make his position known and not before.

‘It is very worrisome for one to have facts in hand, and the very person who should look into the allegations is defending it without any invitation whatsoever. The use of the statement “enforcement of safety standard” is a standard norm with NCAA to gain public sympathy over matters that need serious action.

‘The DG was misinformed that we did not have three out of the five post holders. The circumstances were twisted to mislead him and because he failed to investigate, they have succeeded in this matter. TAL has a different version of what transpired with documentary evidence. Why were some operators granted an extension of AOC this year? Why are MRO certificates issued to facilities without appropriate tooling?

‘In a related issue, a post holder that TAL presented with rich military experience was rejected quoting Nig CAR 9.2.2.2 and we were told that the military experience does not count while we have ex-serviceman working in NCAA as inspectors. This Post holder in reference had served the Nigerian military in a similar capacity, that’s why TAL presented him but was he rejected for TAL and accepted for another operator. The excuse offered TAL was the military experience does not count anymore. The NCAA claimed missing manuals found by them on Friday last week. TAL statement can be backed by documentary evidence.

‘I wish the DG took time to call for an investigation which would have availed him the other side of the story before taking to this position. We still expect that he will do that in order to address the real issues. While we acknowledge that there are very great and positive staff at the NCAA, one wonders why this defensive rather than investigative approach. Therefore, we crave the indulgence of the DG to call for an investigation immediately. TAL insists and stands by its statement.

‘On the COVID restart program, TAL was the first to provide the Standard of Operation on COVID, training of our staff using our the expertise of a COVID institution and our USA Operation OSHA approved procedures.

‘On the issue of Tank Foam, TAL followed the Leonardo recommendation but it is possible NCAA is not familiar, hence it was denied approval. TAL after going back and forth on this component date of installation by the OEM and having the foam already in stock we agreed on the replacement complied with by Aero Contractor due to their experience on the aircraft maintenance. The foam is to support the fuel tank preventing surging during flight.

‘On allegations of corruption, we are hopeful that investigations will be launched where we can tender evidence. Giving the opportunity for in-house remedy, however, if this will not be the case, we are willing to take it to the appropriate authorities because we stand our ground. I had to record the NCAA official during one of our meetings to his knowledge to capture the official misrepresentation of information he is prone to when communicating between my Chairman and me. My chairman is aware because of his experience with this same officer. All issues TAL presented are legitimate and not peculiar to TAL alone. We encourage the DG to call CEOs or COO’s of airlines one by one and hear them out,’ Adeniji said.

