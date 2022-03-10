By Monica Iheakam

The 2022 indoor Collegiate track and field season comes to a close this weekend with the National Collegiate Athletics Association Championship (NCAA) in Birmingham, Alabama.

A total of 14 Nigerian athletes (7 male and 7 female ) will hit the racks for their various schools in the sprint, relays and field events.

The meet, which spans two days, is the final collegiate indoor meet of the season and will take place March 11-12,2022 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The men has Favour Ashe seeded number 3 and competing in the 60m men’s dash for (Tennessee) , Alaba Akintola 200m men’s dash(MTSU) , Dubem Amene 400m (Michigan), Erhire Best (MTSU) Men’s High Jump

Emmanuel Ineh (Alabama) Men’s Long and Triple Jump , Isaac Odugbesan (Alabama) Men’s Shot Put and Nathaniel Ezekiel (Baylor) Men’s 4x400m.

For the women, Favour Ofili ( LSU) will be quite busy herself as she has hopes of scoring in multiple events for the Tigers in the 60 meters and 200 meters; she’ll also be on the 4×400 meter relay.

Others are Rosemary Chukwuma (Texas Tech) – Women’s 60m, Ruth Usoro (Texas Tech) Women’s Long and Triple Jumps, Grace Anigbata (TCU) – Women’s Triple Jump, Esther Isa (MTSU) Women’s Triple Jump, Onaara Obamuwagun (Texas Tech) Women’s Triple Jump and Imaobong Nse Uko (Baylor) Women’s 4x400m.

