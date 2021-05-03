By Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension placed on Azman Air’s operations since March 15, 2021 over safety-related issues after the operator complied with its recommendations and carried out Corrective Action Plan (CAP) effectively, Daily Sun can confirm. Though the NCAA is yet to issue a statement to that effect, the General Manager, Public Relations of the agency, Sam Adurogboye, confirmed to Daily Sun that the suspension has been lifted, even as the DG of the agency, Captain Musa Nuhu, said in an interview with aviation reporters last week, that the response from the airline since its suspension has been very positive.

Azman Air in a recent post on its Twitter handle stated that it is back in operations and would be releasing its operational schedule soon, while urging its clients to prepare for schedule rollout. “Having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit implemented the Corrective Action Plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the general public that the suspension is hereby lifted. This was confirmed in a meeting held between the management of Azman Air and NCAA today May 1, 2021.