By Monica Iheakam

Reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA ) indoor and outdoor triple jump champion, Ruth Usoro, will lead other Nigerian athletes at the 2022 Indoor Championship starting next week.

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee, on Wednesday has announced the participants who will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the City of Birmingham, will be held March 11 and 12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Usoro will have to recreate her incredible, all conquering and record setting performances of last year to stand any chance of a podium appearance especially in the latter event.

The 24 year old is ranked fifth in both the long jump and triple events coming to the championship with her respective 6.59m and 13.66m personal season’s bests.

Another Nigerian and South eastern Conference fastest man Favor Ashe is listed in the men’s 60m dash

Ashe pushed Justin Gatlin to the 4th place on the Tennessee all time list when he breezed through the finish line in 6.52 seconds last month.

In the 60m women’s event, Faour Ofili who moved up to No. 3 in the NCAA thanks to her personal best of 22.46s in the 200m will be competing in the 60m, 200m and the 4x400m events for her school, Louisiana State University.