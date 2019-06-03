The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has revoked the Airline Transport Pilot’s Licence (ATPL) of a pilot for serious violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs). The General Manager Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, revealed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

Adurogboye who did not state the name of the pilot, explained that the revocation was a consequence of the pilot operating flights on non-schedule operations when his medical certificate had expired.

“During these flight operations, the pilot repeatedly exercised the privileges of his License ATPL (A) when he is not qualified to exercise such privileges.

“Specifically, the pilot’s medical certificate commenced validity from July 17, 2017 and expired on the January 13, 2018. Another one was processed on May 10, 2018 which expired on November 10, 2018,” he said.

He said investigation had revealed that instead of the pilot revalidating his certificate, he conducted flight operations as the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) in flagrant disregard of the Nig.CARs. Adurugboye said that according to regulations, a flight crew member or air traffic controller shall not exercise the privileges of his/her licence unless he/she holds a current medical certificate appropriate to the licence.