Chinelo Obogo

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the aircraft leasing operations (Specs Part G) of the Air Operator’s Certificate of Sky Power Express Airways Nigeria Limited and grounded multiple aircraft belonging to seven other airlines for non compliance and/ or violations of the provision of NCARS Part 9.2.3.4(b).

A letter dated June 30th, 2020 reference number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/129 was signed by the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu and titled: ‘Suspension of the Ops specs Part G (Aircraft Leasing Operations) of your organisation’s Air Operator’s Certificate’ was addressed to the Managing Director of Sky Power Express Airways Nig Limited.

The letter read: “Be informed that by this action your organisation ceases to exercise all the privileges associated with Part G authorisation.

“Furthermore, the operations of the following aircraft listed on the Part G of your organisation’s operations specifications are hereby suspended pending a full audit of your organisation and compliance with all the relevant Nig. CARS: Hawker 800XP:N838BB, Hawker 800XP: N552ME, Hawker 800XP:N749WW, Hawker 800XP:ZS-EXG, CL604-D-ANGB, CL604-T7-NMN, CL601-N580KR and Gulfstream 200-N100EK.”

Other airlines whose aircraft were affected by the audit include: CL604-N605JA operated by Jedidiah Air, CL604-N880ET operated by OmniBlu, CL601-N253LA operated by West Link Airlines, G.IV-N990EA operated by NestOil, CL601-N253LA operated by West Link Airlines, and G1159A-N313MS operated by Izy Air.

The NCAA impounded but later released one of the two aircraft belonging to West Link Airlines.

The aircraft, a Challenger CL604-N604WL operated by West Link Airlines was released for service because it didn’t fall under the Part G category as it is said to be owned solely by the airline and not leased.