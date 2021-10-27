By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that any airline operator that allows unauthorised persons into its cockpit during all phases of flight operations will be sanctioned.

A circular addressed to domestic airline operators and signed by the Director General, Capt Musa Nuhu, stated that the authority has been notified that passengers are now being allowed access to the cockpit against the civil aviation regulations and warned that all flight crew to desist from such actions.

He said that any violation or non-compliance with the directive will result in the imposition of applicable sanctions under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations on both the operator and the flight crew.

‘It has been brought to the notice of the Authority of a worrisome development in which passengers are admitted into the flight deck (cockpit), especially on commercial air transport flights. Aircraft flight decks are designated as a safe working environment and the presence of unauthorised persons is both a distraction to safe flight operations and a potential security risk. In addition, it is a violation of Nig.CARs8.5.1.12 and 8.5.1.13.

‘All operators and flight crew are hereby warned to detest from admitting unauthorised persons into the cockpit during all phases of flight operations with immediate effect. Any violation or non-compliance with the directive will result in the imposition of suppliable sanctions under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations on both the operator and the flight crew,’ Nuhu said.

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has called on the Federal Government to upwardly review the salaries of staff of the NCAA.

Onyema made the call at the 2021 Brazil-Nigeria Aviation and Defence Trade Forum 2021 organised by the Embassy of Brazil on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Abuja. He stressed that the salary review is needed for the aviation regulatory body to attract and retain the best talents with the requisite experience and qualifications to discharge their oversight responsibilities creditably.

He stated that the agency is not able to poach top talent in the industry because of its salary structure and hinted that some of the people working in the agency are due for retirement but are still in service because the NCAA cannot afford to hire quality staff to replace them.

‘Their salaries should be upwardly reviewed to match the airlines’ salary structure, as nobody wants to go there to work but the current staff are doing their best, which is very commendable. This is a patriotic call,’ Onyema said.

