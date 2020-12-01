By Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have warned that there would be severe harmattan haze and fog at many airports, urging pilots, airline operators and other technical staff to exercise caution while flying.

This is contained in an advisory circular signed by the Director General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The NCAA says, the adverse weather condition expected occurrence is to subsist from October in the far North; November over the North Central; and December over the Southern part of the country.

In addition, the Authority says early morning fog may also be experienced in the months ahead especially along the coastal areas in the South.

The Director General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, explained that the weather advisory circular is necessary to bring forth the evolving weather information to the attention of all stakeholders who need to perform their roles.

He stressed that to ensure safe and efficient flight operations during this period, pilots, operators and air traffic controllers are directed to be conversant with each aerodrome weather minima and ensure strict adherence to the requirements.

Captain Nuhu also urged pilots, flight crew members to obtain adequate departure, en-route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMET Aerodrome Offices prior to flight operations.

He says air traffic controllers may temporarily close airspace when hazardous weather conditions such as heavy fog or severe dust haze reducing the visibility to below airport operating minimal are observed or forecasted by NiMET.

“Travelling public are however urged to exercise restraint and show understanding in this yuletide month as flights may be delayed or cancelled on account of weather situations,” he said.