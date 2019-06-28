The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), yesterday called on all pilots and airline operators to exercise extreme caution during flight operations on rainy days given the high probability of running into thunderstorms and other inclement weather conditions that could crash an aircraft. It is the second warning coming from the NCAA given the near-crash of an Air Peace aircraft at the Port Harcourt airport and the mis-approach and aborted landing of an Ethiopian Airlines at the Lagos international airport.

“The rainy season which is torrential is usually accompanied by severe thunderstorms which could impact the safety of flight operations,” the NCAA said in a statement by Sam Adurogboye, it’s spokesman.

“But there are many other hazardous weather occurrences such as severe turbulence, microburst or low level wind-shear and occasionally hail events are bound to affect air navigation. We therefore directs all pilots to recourse to utmost restraint whenever adverse weather is observed or forecast by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET),” the NCAA said.

According to the NCAA, pilots and flight crews shall mandatorily obtain adequate, en route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMET Aerodrome Meteorological offices before flight operations.