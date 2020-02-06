One of the cultural programs Nigerians can expect this year is a major exchange between the National Council for Arts and Culture and the Kingdom of Belgium. The Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Dorgent expressed the need to come together and work on projects which will be of mutual benefit to both nations through hosting of fashion exhibitions, music and dance, art and crafts, cultural festivals among other noble initiatives.The envoy revealed this while on a visit to NCAC soliciting collaboration from Otunba Segun Runsewe, the director general, in this regard. Dorgent said Nigeria was a country with great potentials adding, “we stand to benefit from some of these interesting potentials.” He was also quick to state that the project could involve Nigerians and Africans in the diaspora.

On his part, Otunba Runsewe promised to provide the necessary logistics like venue, publicity and security to ensure a successful outing. Runsewe observed that Nigeria and Belgium have a long relationship in sports while sharing mutually beneficial economic ties with no less than 40 Belgian companies doing extremely well in Nigeria. According to the NCAC chief, “As far back as 1984, over eleven Nigerian professional footballers plied their trade in the Belgian league. You will recall also that in the last Olympic, Nigeria and Belgium played the volleyball final.” Speaking further, Runsewe added that, “As a body, we have collaborated with Iran,Bangladesh, and China. So for your exhibition, we will put in our best to ensure the program meets international standards. The meeting ended with exchange of promotional materials.