The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has called on Nigerians to ensure full participation in the 2019 edition of the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo, slated to hold from Nov. 20 to 24.

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, the Director -General of the council organising the fair, made the call in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Frank Meke, in Lagos on Sunday.

He said the expo billed to hold in the Federal Capital Territory Exhibition Pavilion would encourage cultural exchange programmes between countries, thereby fostering unity across nations.

He assured Nigerians of a special outing with the provision of free medical services, eye test/glasses, dental services, free skills acquisition programme and waste-to-wealth initiatives.

” This year’s INAC has been carefully packaged to empower Nigerians by providing free skills for small and medium startups.

” I encourage Nigerians and indeed foreign nationals to take full advantage of the components of INAC,” he said.

Runsewe said that Nigerian fast rising Urban-Afro musician “Yega” would be performing at the closing ceremony of the expo on Nov. 24.

He said that no less than 30 countries were billed to exhibit during the expo and expressed commitment to take special days to thrill the participants.

” China will take centre stage on Nov. 21, to showcase its oriental endowments as a unique cultural destination.

” On Nov. 22, India will be on hand to entertain guests with breathtaking music and dance routines, in a fantastic reminiscence of Bollywood.

” Venezuela and Bangladesh will also combine on Nov. 23, for a double dose of excitement.

” So Nigerians are advised to avail themselves of the opportunity to attend and see areas they could leverage on for collaborations and business,” he said. (NAN)