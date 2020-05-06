The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has donated COVID-19 personal protection equipment to members of the Nigeria Police.

This donation which is a continuation of the support of the Council to the fight against COVID-19 epidemic is to enhance the security of officers and men of the force who are in the front line in the effort to curb COVID-19 epidemic

Making this donation, Otunba Runsewe commended the gallantry of the police and their commitment to the enforcemnet of COVID-19 guidelines.

The NCAC boss also commended the Inspector General of Police for directing members of the force to respect human rights citizens in the discharge of the COVID-19 duties.

He also thanked the president for showing exemplary leadership and commitment to the eradication of the epidemic.

The Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Mr. Mojid Ali, thanked Otunba Runsewe and his management team for appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in the fight against Covid 19.

The DIG noted that the donation by the Director General of NCAC is yet another demonstration of his outstanding commitment to duty and to the development of the Nigerian nation.