The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) is to partner with the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) to building capacity in the Nigerian creative industry.

The Director-General of NCAC, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, made this known in Abuja when the National President of HATMAN, Mr Samson Aturu led a delegation on a visit to his office.

”The partnership is necessary because the creative sector remains the only sector that would save the nation’s economy.

”In Kenya, a graduate who only taught how to dance Kenyan music and speak different languages, has emloyed over 10 graduates. By doing this, he has removed 10 people from the streets.

“We need HATMAN to develop this sector because this is the only sector that will save our economy,’’ director-general said.

He said that the NCAC was also partnering with the Chinese Embassy on skill exchange programme for Nigerians in China.

“I’m also talking to the Chinese Embassy, in fact, last week, I was with Chinese Ambassador; we want China to give us 50 slots. We will take two sects of Nigerians to China.

“If your state can produce buttons, then China will give us a platform how they will buy equipment for buttons making. This is a brand I’m building for the country.

“With that, we have reduced the cost close to N10 billion. So, every state now will see something doing. The idea is that I want this country to be developed and great,’’ Runsewe said.

Earlier, Aturu said that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the partnership to further develop and grow the tourism industry.

“We watch seriously and closely your activities when you (Runsewe) were in the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

“`We, therefore, felt that it was very nice to pay you a visit to see how we can share ideas and how we can partner together to further develop and grow the tourism industry,’’ he said.

According to him, generally, the tourism industry has capacity to create jobs and reduce unemployment in our great country.

Aturu added that if the resources available are not properly harnessed, it will be difficult to achieve the desired result.

“So, that is why HATMAN is putting together the 16th Annual Conference in Abuja on Oct. 27 to further deliberate on tourism issues and development.

”We are also intend to honour you with a Fellow award of HATMAN,’’ he said.

In another development, Mrs Julie Okah, the National President of the Roost Foundation, presented a letter of nomination to the NCAC Chief as the African Cultural Ambassador.

Okah said that her visit was to inform the NCAC boss of the foundation’s festival programme aimed at celebrating Non-Governmental Organisations and international donors who had contributed to the growth and development of different sectors in Africa. (NAN)