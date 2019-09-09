The Nigerian Collage of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has announced the commencement of part-time post graduate diploma programme in aviation management.

The Rector of the College, Capt. Abdulsamami Mohammed, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Lagos, said the course would commence on September 27, 2019 at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Oshodi in Lagos.

He said responses from applicants had been encouraging so far and urged other organisations especially airlines, government agencies and private companies to take advantage of it increase knowledge of the industry. He said registration for different courses was still going on, adding it was the first time the college would be running the programme and assured that there are capable instructors to handle the PGD and other programmes

Mohammed explained that the part-time PDG programme would run for three semesters.

Apart from the PGD programme, he said the college was also running Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in various fields of academy.