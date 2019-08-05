The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, has been granted the licence to commence admission into Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Higher National Diploma (HND) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in various fields of aviation studies, it’s Rector, Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed has said.

Mohammed told journalists in Lagos that NCAT sought and received accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the legitimate awards of the the OND, HND, PGD certificates as part of efforts to improve the academic knowledge of aviation professionals in the country.

He declared that the programmes are also aimed at transforming the college into a world class institution so that it would be able to compete favourably with its counterparts across the world.

For OND, he explained that the college is running courses on Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology. For HND, the college will admit students for Aviation Management, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Avionics option), Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology and Airframe/Power Plant Option.

Mohammed also said NCAT is also offering a PGD course in Aviation Management (full time).

He said: “We are introducing the OND, HND and PDG programmes to interested candidates, especially those already in aviation in order to increase their knowledge and exposure.

“All the courses will take place in Zaria, except the PDG, which has both full time and part time, where we will run the full time programme in Zaria and a part time programme in a Lagos centre. We discovered that most of them are working and their tight schedules may not permit them to run such a programme in Zaria. So, we brought it closer to them in Lagos,” said Mohammed.

According to him, since the commencement of the sales of admission form late July, a lot of nigerians have showed interests by purchasing the forms.

“The response has been encouraging and I want to assure that the college has enough and quality instructors to handle all the advertised courses,” he added.