Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has clarified that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, was not involved in the process of offering office allocation to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), saying it was all the decision of the NCC.

The Commission disclosed this in a press statement signed by its Director Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, in which it made further clarifications to the members of public and other stakeholders on the situation.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, was never involved in the offer to the office space, nor in the withdrawal of the offer for same office space. the Minister should not, therefore, be brought into the issue,’ he said.

According to Dr Nkemadu, the decision to withdraw the offer of office space from NiDCOM was purely of the NCC, the custodian of the office complex.

‘It should, however, be made abundantly clear that the withdrawal of the offer of the office space, which was unconditionally given, in the first instance, to NiDCOM, was informed by exigencies and change in priorities within the NCC.

‘This led to the taking back of the office space earlier allocated with intention of finding a suitable replacement for NiDCOM,’ he said.

He, however, reiterated the commission’s confidence in the leadership, person and office of the minister.

The NCC complex is located at Mbora District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).