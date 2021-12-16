The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it is pursuing a strategic plan to address the infrastructure deficit in the telecommunications sector with the objective to bridge the digital divide that had undermined Nigeria’s march to a robust digital economy.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who gave the assertion noted that telecoms infrastructure deployment across rural communities in Nigeria is at the heart of government’s effort towards ensuring the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Danbatta made these declarations at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, while delivering a keynote presentation at the 2021 national conference, exhibition, and annual general meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), held recently.

At the conference, with the overarching theme “Expansion of the Energy Mix for National Economic Growth”, Danbatta spoke on a topic focusing on a sub-theme, “Strategic Collaboration between the Town and Gown for Effective Rural Development”, at the 6th Roundtable Symposium of the Nigerian Society of Engineers’ College of Fellows.

The NCC CEO said that the vision of the Federal Government as enunciated in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030) and the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) was being vigorously implemented.

Explaining the connection between these policies and NCC’s operations, Danbatta stated that the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024, streamlined in the Commission’s Strategic Vision Plan (2021-2025) to enhance operational and regulatory efficiency, was aligned with the government’s vision for an all-inclusive digital economy.

To improve Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure, Danbatta reiterated that NCC has divided Nigeria into seven zones, consisting of the existing six constitutional geopolitical divisions, and Lagos constituting the seventh, considering the importance of Lagos as a strategic commercial and technological hub within the structure of the Nigeria’s telecom ecosystem.

According to him, each of the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria will have an initial access point of at least, 10 megabits per second.”

