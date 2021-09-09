By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi

Telecommunication giants, MTN Nigeria has announced that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved its operating spectrum and licence for another ten years.

According to the company, the renewal would run from September 2021 to August 31 2031.

The company, in a statement from its secretary, Uto Ukpanah, MTN Nigeria, stated this in a regulatory filing posted on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX)’s website

The NCC in August had denied that it approved licence renewal for the telecom giant, contradicting an update on its website

It had claimed that the application for a renewal of licence by MTN Nigeria was still undergoing required regulatory processes.

However, MTN Nigeria said, “We are pleased to announce that the NCC has formally notified the Company of the renewal of its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and spectrum licence for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHz band, subject to license conditions, including additional amounts under discussion.

“The NCC also acknowledged receipt of the sum of N71.6 billion for the spectrum licence and N374.6 million for the UAS licence in settlement of their invoices for the period 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2031.”

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said the renewal would enable the company to continue to provide services to the people.

“Renewing our licences for another ten years is very important to our business and enables us to continue to provide services to ensure the benefits of modern connected life for our people.

MTN Nigeria is delighted with its strong partnership with the NCC and looks forward to working closely with the commission and the ministry of communications and digital economy, to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy”, He said.