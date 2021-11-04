From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In another stride geared towards thwarting insecurity and promoting indeginous innovations in the country, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has awarded grants worth N20 million to Four Nigerian tech-startups for their innovative digital solutions.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta made the disclosure on Thursday at the grand prize award ceremony for Virtual NCC Internet of Things(IoT) Code Camp and Hackathon 2021 held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The four startups were awarded N5million each. They are namely; Clearflow System Hub, Aelaus Engineering teams/Hyech Electronics solutions focused on IoT (Internet of Things) for kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria while Kalibotics and CyberNorth Tech concentrated on assistive robotics for effective e-waste management.

Represented by the Director of New Media and Information Security, NCC, Alhasan Haru, the NCC boss explained that the event was inline with the Commission’s Strategic Vision Plan 2021-2025 and Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan(NESP).

He said, “Today’s event aligns with the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) 2020, which underpins the need to promote local production, local services, local innovation, and the use of local materials.

“This is in line with the Mandate of the Presidential Executive Order 5 of 2017, on the Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts and Science, Engineering and Technology.

“The Commission’s Strategic Vision Plan 2021-2025, which captures the need to encourage the development of new technologies and indigenous content, through cutting edge research, to stimulate sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria is demonstrated through this event.

“In this year’s Hackathon, our goal is to challenge the creativity and harness the innovative prowess of our young digital driven population to develop smart Solutions.

“To leverage on emerging technologies in addressing the challenges of Banditry, Kidnapping and e-waste management”.

Earlier, NCC Commissioner Technical Services, Engr Ubale Maska noted that the event had demostrated the critical role telecommunications sector plays in addressing Nigeria’s social and environmental problem with innovative solutions.

Maska represented by Head, Research and Development, NCC, Kelechi Nwokwo reiterated the commission’s commitment to supporting innovations for nation building.

“To develop innovative Internet Of Things IOT solutions for combating kidnapping and banditry and for effective e-waste management in the country.

“At the close of entry had 54 proposals from 34 organizations but at the end of the two- stage assessment by the panel of judges, Four top startups, two from each thematic areas of Hackathon selected to pitch.

“Four final winning digital solutions from indigenous startups”, he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Panel of Judges, Dr Uche Uwaje said all the entries were deserving winners.

In his remarks, one of the winners, CEO Clearflow System Hub, Mr Francis Idachaba said he would put the grant into judicious use and achieve the goal it was meant for.

Representatives from Security Agencies, telecommunications operators, National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and other sister agencies commended the NCC for the initiatives.

NCC organised the first edition of this event last year, N9million worth prizes were awarded to winners.

