In keeping with its efforts to support information and communication technology (ICT) usage to enhance efficiency in government, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has donated ICT equipment to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The state-of-the-art ICT tools, comprising 40 units of HP EliteOne all-in-one desktop G5 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and 10 units of HP EliteBook 830G6 laptops with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 500GB SSD, were handed over to the agency at the NFIU head office in Abuja.

Presenting the ICT tools to the director/CEO of NFIU, Tukur Modibbo, on behalf of the executive vice-chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, NCC’s director of public affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the donation was as a result of the good working relationship between NCC and NFIU and in recognition of the need to support the efforts of the financial intelligence agency in executing its mandate of safeguarding the Nigerian financial system in line with the agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“We bring you goodwill from the board and management of the NCC, led by Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta as the executive vice-chairman. It is in the spirit of strategic collaboration and partnership promoted by Prof. Danbatta that this gesture is being made so as to enable your agency improve its operational efficiency using ICT tools and solutions,” Adinde said.

He noted that though many organisations were lagging behind in mainstreaming ICT into their operations as today’s modern economy demanded, the NCC had taken the decision to support the NFIU in this regard, considering that NFIU was a young and strategic institution that occupied a central position in the affairs of government and “its role is strategic to the agenda of the current administration and, therefore, we consider that this support will go a long way in helping you achieve your mandate.”