Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Saturday in Lagos received a Special Recognition Award for his contribution to the growth of digital space in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danbatta was honoured at the 2020 GAGE Awards which celebrated excellence in areas of entertainment, information, inspiration, innovation and business.

NAN reports that GT Bank won the Banking App of the Year award, while Airtel received Best Data Service Provider of the Year award in the 22 categories GAGE Awards held at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among other award recipients were Oyeka Akuma, who bagged Entrepreneur of the Year award: Jumia.com – Website of the Year; Segun Awosanya – Online Person of the Year, while Kiki Mordi received Online Film and Documentary award for her “Sex for Grades” documentary.

The Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh, said the event was a comprehensive celebration of outstanding individuals and brands who had positively impacted lives by leveraging on the power of the Internet.

“Gage award will be selecting from wealth of talent and professionals within the Nigerian and African digital ecosystem annually.

“The Africa digital science is emerging and celebrating digital ingenuity will only help raise the standard of how things are currently which in turn will be beneficial and improve quality service delivery to all.

“It will also fasttrack the pace of development and attract new talents. These key points are the objective of the Gage awards as it seeks to make African digital scene, the focus of the world,” Anorh said.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Abraham Oshadami, NCC Head of Information Technology, who represented Danbatta, said the Commission would continue to improve in all areas of its services to sustain excellence.

“ A recognition like this ,is for us to put more efforts than we have always done,” he said.(NAN)