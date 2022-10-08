From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has clamped down on sellers of pirated books in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, leading to the seizure of 1,600 copies of pirated books worth over N2 million from four bookshops in the city.

Meanwhile, the NCC has vowed to bring to book operators of schools who patronize distributors of pirated books. The operation by the commission followed intelligence gathered during monitoring exercise by its operatives with the support of armed police personnel.

In the course of the exercise at the Area 1 Shopping Complex, Abuja, four bookshops operated by Venco Bookshop (1 outlet), Gozie Bookshop (1 outlet) and Kizito Bookshop (3 outlets). The commission equally arrested three suspects during the operation. The suspects and the suspected pirated materials were immediately conveyed to the Commission’s office at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase I, Annex II, Central Area, FCT-Abuja for debriefing.

According to the Director, Nigerian Copyright Commission Academy, Mr Mike Akpan, the commission has commenced full investigation into the cases with a view to obtaining information for further necessary action. Akpan told journalists that suspects found to be in violation of the law, and other persons implicated in the violation will be duly prosecuted.

“In the last three years, we have renewed our commitment to the fight against piracy, and no efforts would be spared in discovering and apprehending those involved in these heinous crimes, irrespective of their status and locations. Piracy has remained one of the big challenges of the creative industries in Nigeria,” he noted.