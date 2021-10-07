From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Communications Commission (NCC), has reacted to the media reports that is putting restrictions on people below 18 from obtaining and registering Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).

The Commission said the proposal which was listed in its proceedings of the Public Inquiry on the Reviewed/Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, on Tuesday does not outrightly exclude minors from owning a SIM but allows parents and guardians to acquire SIMs in their names on behalf of their children and wards so that they can assume whatever responsibilities or liabilities that arise from the usage of such SIMs.

According to the NCC, the proposal is intended to protect minors and is also a means of bolstering national security.

A statement issued by NCC’s Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde on Thursday reads:

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would like to draw the p of the public to a publication in a section of the media, purporting that the Commission is developing a regulation to disqualify Nigerians below 18 years of age from getting Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).

“The Commission considers it necessary to set the record straight for the purpose of serving existing and potential telecom subscribers, investors and other stakeholders in the industry with accurate information for making informed decisions.

“In accordance with sections 70 and 71 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 and the Commission’s consultative engagement process, which define its rule-making process, the public inquiry was held for all relevant stakeholders to provide input on the draft regulatory instrument.

“The age of 18 years for SIM acquisition proposed in the draft regulation is contingent on the constitutional provision, which makes 18 years the age of consent in Nigeria. Also, SIM acquisition is a contract between service providers and their subscribers, which requires the subscriber to have proper legal status, be of matured mind and rational enough to bear certain responsibilities, obligations and liabilities imposed by a contract.

“The proposal is, therefore, to protect minors. Parents and guardians can acquire SIMs in their names on behalf of their children and wards in which case they assume whatever responsibilities or liabilities that arise from the usage of such SIMs, a measure expected to also strengthen national security.

“While the Commission is progressively pursuing digital inclusion for all, the draft proposal is intended to guarantee increased monitoring of children and shield the minors from undue liabilities in line with NCC’s Child Online Protection drive.

“However, the consultative engagement process is still ongoing, as the Commission is reviewing all input from relevant stakeholders in this regard and will consider and deliberate on all comments before issuing a final regulatory instrument.