Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cleared the air on the recent scare about health implications of the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology and its deployment in Nigeria, saying that the materials circulating about them are misleading and not proven. The NCC made this known through a press statement on Sunday by its Director, Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, emphasizing that there is no correlation between coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5G Technology.

Nkemadu said: “First, there is no correlation between 5G Technology and COVID-19. Fifth Generation (5G) is an advancement on today’s 4G technology designed to transform the world positively. Secondly, there is no deployment of 5G in Nigeria at the moment. The NCC back in November 2019 approved trial test for 5G for a period of three months and that the trial has been concluded and installation decommissioned. “The trial among others was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. Relevant stakeholders including members of the security agencies were invited to participate during the trial. The NCC will continue to maintain its policy of technology neutrality and will continue to encourage Service providers to deploy the best technology that will meet the needs of the society in a secured and friendly manner,” the Director stated.