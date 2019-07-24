The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has commended leading telecommunications company, Airtel Nigeria, for rolling out an innovative customer service programme to engage, delight and obtain feedback from telecommunications consumers.

Speaking during the Airtel Customer Forum, at the BON Hotel, Abuja, Danbatta, who was represented by the director, policy and competition, NCC, Mohammed Babajika, said he was pleased that Airtel was complementing the NCC’s consumer outreach initiative by organising strategic fora to engage consumers, resolve their queries, obtain vital feedback and also proactively improve customer experience.

“The NCC commends Airtel Nigeria for initiating the Airtel Customer Forum. It is, indeed, a good innovation and we urge Airtel to take the platform to more locations, including remote areas, across the country. We also encourage Airtel to continue to roll out more services, including 5G,” he said.

Also at the event, the CEO and managing director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, who was represented by Emeka Oparah, director, corporate communications and CSR, said Airtel was passionate about improving the service experience of all its customers.

“For all of us at Airtel Nigeria, this evening is very special for several reasons. First, it defines our very essence as a customer-centric organisation, customer-centricity is embedded in our DNA. At Airtel, we are intensely interested in partnering with all our esteemed customers and also helping them realise and fulfill dreams and aspirations.

“We have themed this event, ‘It’s All About You,’ because we understandz that our customers are the reason why we are in business. We also take seriously our singular mandate of exceeding the expectations of our customers. We are committed to serving our customers better and we will stop at nothing in providing relevant, innovative and customised services as well as a bouquet of value offerings that will empower them to succeed in their professional and personal lives.”