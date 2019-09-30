In line with the directives of the Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it has blocked all improperly registered SIM card numbers.

Earlier, Pantami’s gave directives that no improperly registered SIM card number should remain active beyond 11:59pm of Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

In a statement, the Commission said that the report submitted by the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 revealed that a total of 2,277,311 improperly registered lines have been blocked.

As earlier reported, 6,830,249 lines have been revalidated since the directive was given.

The Minister has reiterated the need for all improperly registered SIM cards to remain blocked until they are properly registered.

Pantami appreciated the regulator and the telecom operators for working hard to carry out the directive in record time. He urges them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the momentum is sustained.