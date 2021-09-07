From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

National Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted reports that it has ordered telecom service providers to shut down their sites in Katsina State as was effected in neighbouring Zamfara State.

A statement yesterday by Governor Aminu Masari’s spokesman, Abdul Malumfashi, said the NCC Executive Vice Chaiman/CEO, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has discussed the matter with the state government and confirmed the reports as false.

“The NCC VC/CEO added that the purported letter trending in the social media was a cloned version of the one sent to Zamfara State where there is a total shutdown of telecom sites. He therefore advised that the trending news suggesting that similar action would be effected in Kattina State should be disregarded as it did not emanate from the commission.”

