From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied approving the registration of additional three million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, describing the media reports stating the contrary as untrue.

The Spokesman of NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde urged the public to disregard the Ericsson Mobility Report cited in the online publication, clarifying that it was essentially a forecast of trends based on Ericsson’s analysis and does not refer to the NCC or any official channel as source for its data and/or projections.

He urged the public to fetch industry data and statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission and the National Bureau of Statistics, as they are the only authoritative sources of authentic data on the Nigerian telecommunications sector.

He noted that the Commission was well aware of the critical need to make accurate and up-to-date data available to all Stakeholders.

“Indeed, as a matter of corporate policy and consistent with international best practice, relevant data and statistics are transparently reported and regularly updated on the Commission’s website for free use by interested stakeholders.

“The Commission encourages all stakeholders to visit its website for authentic data on the sector and to refer all doubts to its Public Affairs Department to avoid unnecessary controversy and/or inadvertently misleading other Stakeholders who may rely on such reports.

“The Commission also urges Stakeholders to disregard any information on subscriber data different from those presented in the Commission’s website”, he explained.

