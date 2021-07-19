From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The NCC has debunked reports it endorsed the renewal of Airtel’s mobile operating license for another 10 years.

The commission said the announcement which was reported to have been made by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Office of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme in Lagos, was untrue.

According to a statement by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Dr Ikechikwu Adinde at the weekend, even though the mobile operator had applied for its license to be renewed for ten years, the authorization was still pending.

“The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to a recent statement on an online publication credited to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Office of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating license of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

“Mr. Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, 202, during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6’.

“The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing the required regulatory process.” The statement read.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.