From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says that through an ongoing forensic audit it has tightened the noose on cases of data depletion and wrong deductions of consumers’ mobile credit to ensure maximum protection for consumers.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, speaking in Abuja, said it has accomplished significant improvements in this direction through various initiatives aimed at putting mobile operators on their toes to be more consumer-centric.

He said through the ongoing forensic audit, the Commission plans ‘to get to the bottom of why consumers are experiencing data depletion and the possibility of compensating them for wrong deductions, which may arise from short message service (SMS).’

‘We have instituted and we have insisted that despite the fall in data price, that forensic audit must go on and must be concluded and the outcome communicated to the CEOs of telecom companies,’ he said.

While appealing to Nigerians to wait for the outcome of the ongoing forensic audit, Danbatta said operators will be made to comply with whatever directions are given after the investigation with a view to ensuring maximum protection for telecom consumers.

He disclosed that the Commission has developed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on data depletion, which are designed to inform consumers on activities that may result in faster depletion of their data as well as enlighten them on measures to mitigate such. The FAQs are accessible from the Commission’s website.

Also, the EVC said the Commission launched the 622 Toll-free Number, which consumer can use to lodge and escalate service-related complaints to the Commission for resolution, stating that thousands of complaints have been successfully resolved since its introduction.

He further restated the commitment of NCC to the protection and empowerment of telecom consumers using the over 208 million active telephone lines in the country, as according to him, consumers remain critical stakeholders in the Nigerian telecommunications sector and so must be adequately protected to ensure sustainability.