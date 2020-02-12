In order to educate parents of their roles regarding child online protection, the Lagos zonal office of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has organised a sensitisation exercise on cybersecurity and cybercrime for parents.

The programme, which took place recently at The Learning Place School, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, was in line with the commission’s regulatory mandate of protecting, informing and educating telecom consumers in the country.

Henry Ojiokpota, controller of the Lagos office of NCC, said the programme was targeted at parents of the school’s pupils, with the aim of equipping parents with the right knowledge they require to limit the exposure of their children to the negative aspects of Internet use.

Ojiokpota, who was represented during the sensitisation by Joseph Dimka, a principal manager at the zonal office, said the cyber awareness programme has become necessary given the rising spate of criminal activities being perpetrated online.

Ojiokpota said because children listen to their parents in the area of counselling and taking parental instructions, targeting the parents was purposive because they will, in turn, pass the knowledge gained to train their children and guide the children’s exposure to cyber threats as they use Internet-enabled smart devices.

The team from the NCC educated parents on dimensions to cybercrime and also equipped parents with cybersecurity measures, stressing the role of parents in teaching children how to be safe online.