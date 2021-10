From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr Eugene Juwah has passed on.

The Delta State-born technocrat reportedly died in Canada where he relocated and had been residing after his tenure at the NCC.

Industry sources confirmed the story to Daily Sun even though the family is yet to issue an official statement.

