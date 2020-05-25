Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned mobile users on high rate of internet consumption after observing a surge in the number of complaints from consumers regarding data depletion and poor quality of data services.

The commission, who made this known through a public notice signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, explained why there’s faster data depletion since the beginning of the lockdown.

It disclosed that during the lockdown which commenced on March 30 in some states, it received a total of 76 complaints, 58 of which were said to be related to unsatisfactory data services. It, however, added that 68 of the grievances lodged with the commission during that period had been resolved.

NCC stated: “Your data is used whenever your phone connects to the internet. The following activities are the most common uses that reduce your data: Sending and receiving emails; downloading and uploading files (pictures, documents, videos, etc.) – the larger the file, the more the data consumption; browsing the internet – the more pictures, videos or graphics on the websites visited, the more data is used.

“Instant Messaging – like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, etc. Streaming music/ videos on YouTube, Hulu, Netflix and other channels; Games – games use a lot more data than most people imagine due to the intense graphics and algorithms that power them, Social media applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, etc. Video-chatting and conferencing applications like Zoom, Skype, WhatsApp Video, etc.”

The Commission went on to explain the various factors that affect the consumption of data. It said: “The nature of technology (2G, 3G or 4G ), the quality of the network, the speed of download, the type of websites you visit, the specifications of your handset, and so many other factors contribute to your data consumption.”