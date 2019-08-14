Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given owners of abandoned telecoms mast in several parts of the country 90 days to rehabilitate, commence usage or dismantle and remove the masts/towers from their locations.

The commission, in a public notice titled “First phase of Decommissioning/Dismantling of Abandoned Masts/Towers in the Country,” published on its website, dated August 9, 2019, said it has identified several abandoned telecommunication masts and towers totalling 693 located in various parts of the country.

According to the telecoms regulator, failure to maintain these structures over long periods of time has resulted in their technical failure and constant vandalisation with negative consequences on public health and safety.

In certain locations, NCC said it observed that criminals took advantage of the abandoned structures to host illegal broadcast equipment for relaying subversive messages against the state.

NCC in the document, which was signed by its director of public affairs, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, said it issued guidelines on technical specifications for the “Installation of Telecommunications Masts and Towers” in 2009 to provide for various issues including the appropriate maintenance of telecommunications masts and towers.

In line with the provisions of the guidelines, “owners of the listed abandoned masts and towers are hereby given notice to rehabilitate, commence usage or dismantle and remove the masts/towers from the relevant locations within 90 days of the publication of this notice.”

The commission noted that, where there is a failure to comply with the directive, it shall exercise its regulatory mandate by taking necessary steps to decommission/dismantle the abandoned masts/towers.

NCC said affected licensees will also be required to reimburse the Commission for expenses in this regard, in addition to the payment of a fine as provided in Chapter 5(4)(d) of the guidelines.