Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) and the Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service Limited (EMTS), known as 9Mobile, to carry out trial on National Roaming Service for a period of three months.

NCC who disclosed this in a statement said the two mobile network operators (MNOs) are expected to configure their networks to begin test and simulation for customer experience. The trial approval covers a few local governments, designated as the National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the primary objective of the National Roaming Service trial is to encourage network resource sharing among operators.

He said this would lead to operational expenditure optimisation and capital expenditure efficiencies leading to freeing up of resources to expand mobile network coverage to unserved and underserved communities across the country. He added that the exercise wouldlead to improved Quality of Service (QoS) delivery to subscribers.

“The successful implementation of the trial will enable EMTS subscribers access MTN network service within the National Roaming trial geographical area without the need for an MTN Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card,” Danbatta said.

Roaming Service enables a mobile subscriber to automatically make and receive voice calls, send and receive data, or access other services when travelling outside a particular network geographical area by utilising the network coverage of other networks with roaming arrangements.