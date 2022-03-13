The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has handed over an information communication and technology (ICT) centre to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University UNIZIK, Awka.

Unizik is one of the schools from the four geopolitical zones to benefit from the NCC’s gesture. The ultramodern ICT Centre consists of 100 high calibre computer systems, server room, external power generating set and solar system to further enhance and boost power supply.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimone, expressed delight that UNIZIK was one of the institutions to benefit from the benevolence of the NCC.

He said the institution would explore the friendly partnership with NCC by effectively utilizing the ICT centre, which would aid digital processes, such as computer-based test (CBT), transcript, hotel accommodation and other ICT based activities.

In his remarks, an official of the NCC, Mr Kenneth Uzoekwe, an engineer, stated that the ICT centre was the Federal Government’s intervention through the NCC as part of its mandate towards bridging digital divide, encourage ICT development and breed ICT tech hubs.

Uzokwe said the ICT centre would enhance research and development, adding that the centre would boost high tech software like engineering design, science and programming.