Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has announced that it will be hosting the 2nd edition of the Conference of African Telecommunications Regulators on Consumer Affairs (CATCO) in Abuja.

The Commission explained how regulatory activities of the 54-member nations of African Union (AU) can be integrated for seamless connectivity to boost customers satisfaction, is the fulcrum of a 3-day Conference tagged “Conference of African Telecommunications Regulators on Consumer Affairs, CATCO 2019”, with the theme: Empowering the Telecom Consumer in an Era of Technological Evolution, slated for Abuja, the Federal Capital from August 20 – 22, 2019.

CATCO 2019 is a follow- up to the one held in Lagos in 2013. ”This year’s event is geared towards pursuing a continuous collaboration between African telecommunications regulators of individual countries and their regional bodies such as West Africa Telecommunication Regulatory Association (WATRA), East African Communications Organisation (EACO), and others.”

According to the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the conference will provide the platform for Africans to establish unity, solidarity, collective self-reliance among African nations, thereby building on the principle of pan-Africanism within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) space. It is also aims at sustaining a robust collaborative regulatory environment where current and future challenges are addressed,” Prof. Danbatta added.

The event is slated for Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Participants are expected to provide varying and fresh perspectives to burning issues affecting telecoms consumers and service delivery in Africa.

Discussions will focus on current state of telecom industry in Africa, ways to improve it and how to sustain a healthy industry.