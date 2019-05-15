All is set for the maiden edition of Nigerian Telecom Leadership Summit (NTLS 2019) at the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

With the theme “Repositioning the Nigerian Telecom Industry for Future Challenges and Prospects,” the summit, according to the initiator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is in line with the commission’s commitment towards improving the investment climate of the Nigerian telecom industry.

It is geared towards sustaining a robust collaborative regulatory environment where current and future challenges are addressed.

As part of the programme of collaborative regulatory atmosphere, the summit presents a unique opportunity for NCC to interact with key stakeholders to discuss pertinent issues affecting the industry with a view to proffering solutions to address challenges. It is also designed to critically analyse the current state of the industry and make profound recommendations for sustaining a healthy Nigerian telecom industry.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is special guest of honour, while the keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Omobola Johnson, former Communications Technology Minister, on the topic “Best Fit Infrastructure Investment Choice for an Emerging Market.”

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, and the Minister of Communication, Chief Adebayo Shittu, are expected as guests. Chairman of the governing board of the NCC, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, and executive vice chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who will present an overview of the status of the industry as a prelude to the keynote and panel discussions, will also be present.

Thereafter, eminent panelists who have been carefully selected for the summit will discuss “The Challenges Facing the Nigerian Telecoms Industry, Way Forward and the Role of the Regulator,” and “Implications of Multiple Taxation on Telecom Investments in Nigeria,” after a presentation by Dr. Doyin Salami of the Lagos Business School.