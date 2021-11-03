As part of activities lined up for the implementation of the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology Deployment Plan in the country, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to host a stakeholder engagement forum this week. The forum will afford industry stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for the upcoming auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band.

Scheduled to hold at the Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Thursday November 4, 2021 at 10:00 am prompt, the Commission has confirmed that the attendance at the event is open to all interested stakeholders in the telecoms sector and beyond.

The decision to host the stakeholder engagement is in keeping with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and NCC’s distinctive tradition of robust stakeholder consultation on all telecom regulation-related issues.

In June, the Commission inaugurated a committee to develop the IM for the auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum band, which will be utilised for early deployment of 5G technology services in the country.

The Information Memorandum (IM) is a comprehensive document, that defines the process emplaced by the Commission for the auctioning of the 3.5GHz spectrum band. It also provides information on the Nigerian telecommunications market, details of the spectrum to be made available, the pre-qualification process, the auction process as well as the indicative timetable.

