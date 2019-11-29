The Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) on Friday inaugurated a Special Copyright Inspectors (SCI) who are drawn from members of the governing Board of the Commission to boost the fight against piracy.

The initiative, according to the Director-General of the NCC, Mr. John Asein, is to complement the duties of the regular Copyright Inspectors in both technical and specialized areas.

He explained that the idea is to ensure that the anti-piracy drive is not handled by the regular staff of the Commission alone.

Asein further explained that since the commission cannot cover the entire 36 states with only 14 offices across the country, it became imperative to engage the services of Special Copyright Inspectors.

He stated that their powers under section 38 of the NCC Act include to arrest and prosecute offenders of intellectual property law.

Members of the SCI are men of women of proven integrity and who are knowledgeable in the area of Copyright.

They include authors, publishers, film produccers and anyone who has no record of Copyright abuses.

The SCI are also to assist the commission in the areas of intelligent gathering, public enlightenment; prosecution witnesses and advisory role.

Chairman of the governing board, Dr. Clinton Jaja who spoke on behalf of his colleagues assured the commission that they will carry out their duties in the best interest of the organization.

He vowed that the SCI will be committed to stamping out piracy and stealing of intellectual properties in the country.