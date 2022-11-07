From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In a bid to accelerate the expansion of broadband services in the country, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated an industry-wide committee to facilitate the deployment of broadband infrastructure under a project named, National Communications Backbone (NCB).

According to a statement by the Commission, the committee will be chaired by NCC’s Director of Digital Economy, Dr. Augustine Nwaulune, with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos), and Tower Companies (TowerCos) as members.

The Committee, named the National Broadband Infrastructure Joint Committee (NBIJC), is saddled with the responsibility of supporting the drive towards the realisation of the NCB targets, as outlined in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025.

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, while inaugurating the committee recently in Abuja, said it’s emergence was informed by the need to inject a broad-based industry approach to address challenges impeding the actualization of broadband targets.

Danbatta who was represented by the Director of Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Josephine Amuwa, said the Committee is expected to drive the targets set by the NNBP, including deployment of 120,000 kilometer of fibre across the country; deepening of broadband penetration to 70 per cent by 2025; and connection of 60 per cent of Communication towers with fibre; among other targets, as stipulated in its approved Terms of Reference (ToR).