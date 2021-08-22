By Chinenye Anuforo

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has commended 9mobile, for driving initiatives that empower Nigerian youths, especially in digital skills acquisition.

Danbatta gave the commendation while delivering a lecture at the launch of the Digital Bichi Emirate Initiative and graduation of the pilot class of the 9mobile sponsored digital skills entrepreneurship program for youths as part of activities to mark the coronation of the Board Chairman of 9mobile, Nasir Ado Bayero as the second Emir of Bichi.

According to him, the programme is in line with key policy documents developed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, including the Nigeria National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2010-2030, and the National Policy on Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian telecommunications sector (NPPIC), to promote a digital economy.

Also speaking, the Visioner of the Bichi digital skills programme and Chairman, Board of Directors of EMTS (9mobile), Bayero, the Emir of Bichi, thanked 9mobile for its support for the youths of the Emirate through its sponsorship of the digital skills program.

“On behalf of the Bichi Emirate Council and the good people of Bichi, I wish to specially express my profound gratitude to the board and management of 9mobile for the support shown to our people. We therefore hope to receive many more of this kind of gesture in the future,” the Emir said.

For his part, the Executive Governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, noted that the initiative ties into his administration’s efforts to empower and create meaningful employment for the youths. While assuring of his administration’s willingness to collaborate with the telco on other initiatives that will benefit the good people of Kano State, he enjoined the graduands to put the skills they have acquired to good use to impact the lives of their families, communities, and the state in general.

Reiterating 9mobile’s commitment to empowering the youths, the AG. Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Mr. Juergen Peschel, stated that the 9mobile Bichi Emirate Digital Skills programme is one of the company’s strategic efforts to contribute to the human and capital development of Nigeria by providing digital skill acquisition opportunities for youths in line with the Government’s agenda on digital transformation.

He said, “In a country endowed like Nigeria with two-thirds of its population within the youth bracket, the question has always been about how to empower young people with relevant and sustainable skills and create the enabling environment for them to channel their energies and innovation into productive enterprises that can be harnessed for national development. This is what informs all our ground-breaking youth-centered initiatives.”

Other dignitaries who graced the ceremony include the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami; the Chairman of the ceremony, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III (CFR), the Sultan of Sokoto; the Dein of Agbor, His Majesty, Keagborekuzi I, and other society stalwarts.