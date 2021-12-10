By Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has awarded the sum of N5 million as grants to three technology startups that emerged as winners of 2021 Emerging Technologies Research and ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition organised by the Commission.

The contest, which attracted young Nigerians from across the countries saw 42 startups send their proposals with unique digital products/services for meeting industry and societal needs to the Commission.

Out of the 42, 20 entries were selected by the panel of assessors to contest for the prize in Lagos. The overall winner of the contest went home with N2.5 million, while the first runner-up was given N1.5 million. The second runner-up received N1 million prize.

The Emerging Technologies Research and ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition, is an annual competition, organised by NCC to promote startups development and to boost local developed solutions that address specific needs of organisations.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Innovation/Exhibition held at the Digital Bridge Institute in Lagos, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the NCC, Engr. Ubale Maska said the NCC designed the programme to actualise the aspirations of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector while giving effect to pillars 3 and 5 of the Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (2021-2025) which focused on promoting fair competition, inclusive growth, increased investment, and innovative services as well as facilitating cooperation and partnerships among Nigerian tech ecosystem players.

